WATCH: Video ‘Tree of Remembrance and Reflection’ planted in Garden of Cork City Hall #COVID

20 March 2022
By Elaine Murphy
COVID Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection at City Hall

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher and Cork City Council Chief Executive Ann Doherty hosted a Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection in Cork City Hall today at 12 noon, to remember those who lost their lives during the Covid 19 pandemic, and to pay tribute to those who contributed to the fight against the virus. The ceremony reflected the national event, with a tree being planted and a wreath being laid on the grounds of City Hall, combined with an indoor reflective ceremony with poetry and music.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher with Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council and mace bearers Noel Kearney and Sean Finn. The national flag flew at half-mast in honour of all who lost their lives to Covid 19.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

