Arts News – Semblance, the MTU Registrar’s Prize Exhibition

20 March 2022
By Elaine Murphy
Arts News

Photographed at Semblance, the MTU Registrar’s Prize Exhibition by Rachel Daly at the Munster Technological University. The artist’s debut solo show, produced with the support of MTU Arts Office, Semblance is a powerful exploration of discomfort and artificiality within domestic spaces and relationships through the combined elements of photography, film, and installation. Currently showing at James Barry Exhibition Centre, MTU Bishopstown Campus, Cork, until 25 March. Full details are available on arts.mtu.ie

Artist Rachel Daly
Rachel Daly, artist, with Dr Áine Ní Shé, Registrar & Vice President for Academic Affairs, MTU (Cork Campuses
Rachel Daly, artist, with Dr Áine Ní Shé, Registrar & Vice President for Academic Affairs, MTU (Cork Campuses)
Artist Rachel Daly
Rachel Daly, artist, with Jodie Crowley, Sexual Violence Centre, Cork
Rachel Daly, artist, with Jodie Crowley, Sexual Violence Centre, Cork, and Sinéad O’Riordan, MTU Cork Students’ Union Vice President, Welfare
