Arts News – Semblance, the MTU Registrar’s Prize Exhibition

20 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Photographed at Semblance, the MTU Registrar’s Prize Exhibition by Rachel Daly at the Munster Technological University. The artist’s debut solo show, produced with the support of MTU Arts Office, Semblance is a powerful exploration of discomfort and artificiality within domestic spaces and relationships through the combined elements of photography, film, and installation. Currently showing at James Barry Exhibition Centre, MTU Bishopstown Campus, Cork, until 25 March. Full details are available on arts.mtu.ie