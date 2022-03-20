West Cork Business News: Network Ireland Workshop Will Boost Confidence

20 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

‘Business Mindset’ and ‘Drama’ Coaches will speak at Celtic Ross Hotel

In a recent survey by Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC), many women reported struggling with confidence and limiting beliefs when it comes to their career or business. To help them overcome their fear of failing, being judged and public speaking, Network Ireland West Cork is hosting a workshop “Unleash Your Inner Brave” on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

The workshop, co-hosted by mindset coach Anna Healy and Drama & Communications coach Susan Collins Duggan, will be the first in-person event by NIWC in two years. Through interactive exercises, the duo will help attendees boost their self-belief and bravery so they can open their minds and take inspired action towards creating their own possibilities.

“Our goal is to have every participant answer the question, ‘What would you do if you knew you couldn’t fail?’ and motivate them to overcome their resistance to success and taking the necessary steps to creating the amazing career or business they dream of,” said Anna Healy, Business Mindset Coach and Wingwoman for women in business.

A big part of success is being more visible, which means overcoming the top fear of public speaking, which affects up to 75 percent of the population. To help women with this common phobia, drama coach Susan Collins Duggan will share her top tips for unleashing their inner bravery.

“For women to shine in business and career, they’ve got to be willing to leave their comfort zone and influence people,” said Susan Collins Duggan, owner of Theatre Tricks Drama & Communications. “In this workshop I’ll share practical tips on coping with nerves, the best use of body language, and the top habits of successful public speakers, which will help grow their confidence and develop an important life skill.”

NIWC members may bring a friend for free to the event. Register on Eventbrite here. Tickets are free for members or €15 for non-members. New members are always welcome. For more information email westcorkmembership@networkireland.ie.