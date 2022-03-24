EU agrees to keep mobile phone Roaming free

24 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Cork City based Fianna Fáil MEP, Billy Kelleher has said this week’s green light from the European Parliament to extend the current prohibition on mobile phone roaming charges is a major win for consumers and tourists.

“This week, MEPs overwhelmingly backed the proposal from the European Commission to extend the current regime which effectively bans roaming charges.

“This is a major victory for consumers and tourists moving around the 27 EU Member States. We shouldn’t take this for granted as the ending of roaming charges is one of the single most tangible benefits of EU membership to citizens.

“The current prohibition on roaming charges was due to expire in June but this week’s green light extends it for a further 10 years. Ultimately we need to move to a situation where this becomes a permanent ban that does not require renewal every number of years.

“Longer term we also need to cut the cost of people abroad making calls home. Some operators are still charging punitive rates and this must end. We must remove all barriers in the European Single Market,” concluded Kelleher.