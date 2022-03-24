Killavullen Public Water is safe to drink – says Irish Water

24 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Boil water notice lifted with immediate effect

Irish Water and Cork County Council wishes to notify customers on the Killavullen Public Water Supply that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Cork County Council issued a boil water notice on the Killavullen Public Water Supply on the 28th February 2022.

All consumers on the Killavullen Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

Speaking about the lifting of the Boil Water Notice, Irish Water’s Pat Britton

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Cork County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.