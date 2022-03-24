VIDEO: Ivana Bacik elected as Labour Leader

24 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Over the weekend TheCork.ie reported that the Cork South Central branch of Labour nominated Ivana Bacik for Labour Party Leader.

Constituency Chairperson Shane O’Meara was quoted as saying “She went to school in Cloughduv, and later in St. Lukes, Cork City. The process of leadership selection involves constituency councils nominating leadership candidates.”

Given these Cork credentials, many in Labour on Leeside will be happy with the news that Ivana Bacik was today elected the 14th Leader of the Labour Party. She was nominated by 29 constituencies (including the aforementioned Cork South Central) comprising 81% of the Labour Party membership.

In addition to these nominations from Labour Party members across Ireland, Ivana was also proposed by her parliamentary colleague Deputy Alan Kelly (the outgoing leader) and this nomination was seconded by Brendan Howlin TD, County Cork’s Sean Sherlock TD, Ged Nash TD, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD, Duncan Smith TD, Senator Rebecca Moynihan, Senator Mark Wall, Senator Marie Sherlock and Senator Annie Hoey (whose Cork credentials include a BA in Drama and Theatre Studies, MA in Comparative Literature, and Postgraduate Certificate in Women’s Studies, all from UCC and getting married in 2021 in Cork City).

Video of Bacik’s speech after becoming the new Labour Leader