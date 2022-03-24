The largest Hospital in Ireland’s 2nd City is overcrowded… again

24 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork University Hospital is requesting that members of the general public would only attend the Emergency Department if absolutely necessary, as it manages a surge in Covid-19 activity along with increased emergency presentations to the hospital.

Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED. All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.

Visiting restrictions remain in place in CUH, except for visiting on compassionate grounds, as we continue to manage high volumes of patients, including patients who are positive for Covid-19. The visiting restrictions also apply to patients attending the Emergency Department.

Management at CUH would like to remind the general public that they should explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department including:

· General Practitioner / South Doc · Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork TelephoneTelephone – 021-4926900 · Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital: Telephone 027 50133 · Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital. Telephone 022 – 58506.

Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.