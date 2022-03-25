Can I bring my dog to a Hotel? Yes!

25 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Exciting news for dog owners as The Kingsley is launching their dog-friendly rooms

If you’re looking for a stylish and cosy dog-friendly hotel for you and your four-legged friend, The Kingsley is just the place with their Paws & Unwind stay.

Dog guests are greeted on arrival with a welcome bag from the team and there’ll be a bed, bowl, blanket and towel set up for you in your room. The hotel, on the banks of the River Lee and surrounded by the Lee Fields, is the perfect setting for plenty of scenic walks that you and your canine pal can enjoy together. You can also explore the vibrant city centre, just a bone’s throw away.

Nearby Fitzgerald’s Park offers a quiet retreat from the city, where beautiful tree-lined avenues, flower beds and rose gardens make a delightful backdrop after a day of exploring to enjoy a delicious freshly prepared picnic, filled with tasty treats from Bean & River at The Kingsley.

The Paws & Unwind package at The Kingsley includes an overnight stay, breakfast for two in the hotel’s beautiful outdoor dining area overlooking the River Lee, or if you prefer, in your room where you can sneak some breakfast treats from your plate to your expectant pet is available to book now for stays from the 1st May and is priced from €215 per room, you can add a picnic to your stay for €17.50 per person.

To book, please visit www.thekingsley.ie