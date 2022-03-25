Cork City versus Athlone

25 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC will be back at Turner’s Cross this evening, as they take on Athlone Town.

City will be looking to continue their impressive league form, having won their last three games in a row. Athlone, who currently sit bottom of the table, will be looking to pick up their first points of the season.

Speaking at his weekly press conference in Bishopstown, City boss Colin Healy said “We’ve started well. We’ve got a lot of goals and we’ve kept clean sheets too. There’s a great atmosphere around the place, so hopefully we can keep that up.”

“It will definitely be another tough game. We’ve watched the games that they’ve played and they’ve been unlucky. They had plenty of chances against Galway. They’ve got some good players and a good manager as well, so we need to be focused and ready for them.”

“Hopefully we’ll have another big crowd on Friday. I love it and the players love it. There’s a massive boost when Turner’s Cross is packed, so hopefully that continues.”

Friday’s scorer Jonas Häkkinen was also on media duty this week, saying “We had a little bit of a slow spell after a big win on the opening day, but we’re back on form again so hopefully we can continue this and keep going. We’ve only conceded one goal in the six games, and we’re scoring lots of goals, which is a huge positive.”

“We always take it one game at a time, so all of our focus is on Athlone now. In this league, you can’t take any team lightly, you have to go out and perform every week.”

On the injury front, Ruairi Keating went off after just 5 minutes last week, and he joins Gordon Walker, Dylan McGlade, George Heaven, Alec Byrne, Cian Coleman and James Doona on the injury list.

The match will also be broadcast on LOI TV, with commentary from RedFM’s Ruairi O’Hagan & City legend Philip Long. You can purchase a single match pass for just €5, here.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online here.

Tickets are also available from the club shop in Douglas Village, and from the ticket huts outside the ground prior to kick-off.

Referee: David Dunne

Injury News: Ruairi Keating, Dylan McGlade, James Doona, Gordon Walker, Alec Byrne, George Heaven, Cian Coleman

Last game: Longford Town 0-0 City

League Form: (Most recent game first): W W W D L W