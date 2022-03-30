Reggie from the Blackrock Road at the Everyman Theatre

30 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

It is finally happening. Reggie is actually on the North Side!

An Evening with Reggie is the debut live production from Cork’s most beautifully spoken man, Reggie from the Blackrock Road, who is a parody character, poking fun in god spirits at Cork’s merchant prince class. The Everyman is delighted to present the play’s world premiere in Spring 2022. Previews will take place on Thursday, 31 March and Friday, 1 April before opening night on Saturday, 2 April with 11 performances running until Saturday, 16 April.

The Everyman is so excited to welcome An Evening with Reggie, alongside a bunch of the best theatre artists that Cork and Ireland have to offer, taking to the stage. Literally.

Artistic Director of the Everman, Sophie Motely says, “Hold your breath everyone. Walking into the office, I hear his dulcet tones soothingly deprecating others and upholding his questionable opinions, and occasionally even humming a tune, and it is utterly THRILLING!”

Reggie himself shared some thoughts with us “It’s strange being in Cork this time of the year. I’d normally be in Dubai for tax reasons. The rehearsals are going superbly in The Everyman. It’s odd going up to the northside every day, but the place is starting to grow on me. And it’s obviously having an effect because only yesterday I tried to buy a greyhound on the internet. I have to say, it’s a joy working with theatre people. They all have cut-glass Blackrock Road accents, but none of them will ever have the money to live there. Hilarious. Anyway, not long now, can’t wait to see my old stocks for the show, up close and personal.”

Cast and Creative Team

Written and Performed by Reggie, Blackrock Road

Directed by Pat Kiernan

Designed by Aedín Cosgrove

Costumes by Valentina Gambardella

Tickets can be bought online at https://everymancork.com/ events/an-evening-with-reggie/ or by calling 021 450 1673: Regular tickets €30 or Concession €27