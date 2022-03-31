Another Taxi App is now available in Cork

31 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

“Bolt is also keen to launch its range of other products… including e-bikes, e-scooters and car clubs”

Bolt, the European mobility super-app, is excited to announce the launch of its ride-hailing services in Cork City and surrounding areas. Since earlier this week Cork passengers have be able to download the Bolt app and order taxis to their location within minutes.

Bolt has already recruited a significant number of drivers to its platform for Cork and aims to address the regular supply issue facing Irish users of taxis with the use of incentives at peak times.

“After a hugely successful year in the Dublin market, we’re excited to launch our ride-hailing service in a second Irish City, Cork. The appetite for socialising is back across the country but we are aware of the concerns some might have around the availability of taxis, especially at night. Bolt has been trialling incentives and commission-free trips for drivers during busy periods to get more taxis on the road.” said James Bowpitt, Operations Manager for Ireland.

Bowpitt added, “Simply put, Cork needs more taxis. The total registered SPSV Taxi fleet in Cork is just 1,216, as of 28 February 2022, down 30 vehicles from 2020. So although the customer demand has come back, there has actually been a reduction of registered SPSV taxi vehicles.”

Having launched in Dublin in December 2020, Bolt already has thousands of drivers on its platform and seeks to increase this number as it moves to its second Irish city. Cork-based drivers interested in signing up to the Bolt platform can find more information here.

To mark the occasion, Bolt will be offering passengers 50% off their first 10 trips.

In February, Bolt asked over 500 drivers across Ireland about their car usage and over 15% of Munster drivers claim they will likely give up their private car in the next 5 years with 11% responding that they will turn to use more taxis to get around.

The Irish public can order taxis via the Bolt app, with options including Bolt Shield, where the car has a protective shield, and Bolt Green, for a hybrid or electric taxi.

Bolt uses its ride-hailing operations as a foundation for a range of mobility services including, shared cars, e-bikes, e-scooter hire, and food and grocery delivery. These services are provided to more than 100 million customers in over 45 countries across Europe and Africa.

Bolt is in active discussions to launch many shared mobility services in Irish cities next year, which would offer the public the ability to choose between a taxi, car, scooter or even an e-bike within the same app. Bolt’s mission is to reduce the need for private car ownership and Ireland seems an ideal target, with recent studies showing that just 1 in 10 Irish car owners felt they could give up their private vehicle with the alternative options currently available to them.

The Bolt app is available on iOS and Android.