Things to do in Cork – Afternoon Tea at Cork Intl Hotel

1 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Cork International Hotel has launched a luxurious chocolate-themed Easter Afternoon Tea for the month of April.

Guests will be treated to savoury bites and chocolate treats from Friday, April 1st until Saturday, April 30th. Easter Afternoon Tea will be served from 12.30pm to 2pm daily. Collection is also available for people who would like to enjoy the experience at home.

General Manager at the Cork International Hotel, Carmel Lonergan said: “We’re really excited about Easter this year as we can celebrate in person with our guests for the first time since 2019. Afternoon Tea is a special occasion and our team of chefs have created a range of delicious chocolate treats for our guests to enjoy. We can also tailor the menu to suit coeliacs and vegetarians, just let us know when you are booking.”