1 April 2022

By Tom Collins

Entertainment – Brief news in photos

An Evening with Reggie is the debut live production from Cork’s most beautifully spoken man, Reggie from the Blackrock Road, who is a parody character, poking fun in god spirits at Cork’s merchant prince class. A preview took place last night and there’s another preview tonight but the big official opening night will tomorrow, with 11 performances running until Saturday, 16 April.