Cope Foundation Recruitment Open Day #Jobs

6 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

One of the largest disability organisations in Ireland is to holding a Recruitment Open Day in Cork today. Cope Foundations has launched a recruitment drive to fill a variety of roles across a range of departments.

The event at the Metropole Hotel will take place on Wednesday, April 6th from 2pm to 8pm. People are invited to meet with some of Cope Foundation’s team to discuss potential career opportunities within the organisation. The non-profit organisation employs staff in sectors such as nursing, multi-disciplinary services, care assistants, clerical and more.

The Cork-based charity works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism; working in partnership with them, their families and local communities to provide a broad range of person-centred services and supports. It currently supports over 2,800 people of every ability to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’.

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive of Cope Foundation says: “This could be the start of a new and extremely rewarding career. We’re looking for open minded people who want to support people with an intellectual disability and/or autism achieve independence and to help them to live the lives of their choosing. We support people right across Cork city and county in our ever-growing network of more than 70 locations. If you’d like to find out more about the work we do in Cope Foundation, come and meet some of our team, we would love to talk to you about working with us.”

Cope Foundation is a section 38 organisation funded by the HSE. Some of the benefits of working with the organisation include membership of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme; paid maternity/paternity leave and sick leave paid in line with the public sector sick pay scheme.

Áine O’Callaghan, Head of the Human Resources Department added: “We are excited about this Open Day as it will give us an opportunity to meet and talk to people about the work of Cope Foundation. We’re lucky to have a strong team of dedicated staff in nursing, support, health and social care professional, and administrative roles. We provide permanent and temporary roles with full-time, part-time, job sharing and flexible options available.”

Kate Prendeville is a staff nurse and has worked in Cope Foundation for 12 years, she adds: “I first started as a Care Assistant in a day service and really saw the value and impact you can have on someone’s life. I went back to college as a mature student to get my nursing degree and qualified in 2019. No two days at Cope Foundation are ever the same and there are great opportunities for career progression. What I like most about working in Cope Foundation is the people we support, they 100% make the job worth it every day. You get that smile, a clap or a simple thank you and you know you have made a difference.”

For more information about the event visit www.cope-foundation.ie