The Insurance Institute of Cork hold their Annual lunch
8 April 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
New in brief – Photos
Niall O’Shea President presenting Honorary Life Membership to Finbarr Moloney at the Insurance Institute of Cork annual lunch at the Clayton Silver Springs Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.
Niall O’Shea President presenting MDI Cup for highest exam marks to Martha Sheridan of Innobu Insurance Wexford at the Insurance Institute of Cork annual lunch at the Clayton Silver Springs Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.
Niall O’Shea president presenting the APA Educational Award to Sarah Arundel from Midleton, Co. Cork at the Insurance Institute of Cork annual lunch at the Clayton Silver Springs Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.