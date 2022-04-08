15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

The Insurance Institute of Cork hold their Annual lunch

8 April 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

New in brief – Photos

Niall O’Shea President presenting Honorary Life Membership to Finbarr Moloney at the Insurance Institute of Cork annual lunch at the Clayton Silver Springs Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.

Niall O’Shea President presenting MDI Cup for highest exam marks to Martha Sheridan of Innobu Insurance Wexford at the Insurance Institute of Cork annual lunch at the Clayton Silver Springs Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.

Niall O’Shea president presenting the APA Educational Award to Sarah Arundel from Midleton, Co. Cork at the Insurance Institute of Cork annual lunch at the Clayton Silver Springs Cork. Photo: Billy macGill.

BUSINESS, NEWS
IMPROVED CONNECTIVITY WITH EU: You can sail from Cork to France TWICE each week
Previous Post
Where to find gluten free food in Cork – new startup searches multiple menus
Next Post