4 Rules for Safe and Healthy Body Modifications

19 April 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Modifying your body in various ways can be a way to get the look that you want. In some circumstances, it might also have certain cultural meanings and connections. If you are thinking about getting a tattoo or piercing, or any other type of body modification, it’s important to think about how it might have an impact on your health. Body modifications can affect your health in a few ways, especially if they go wrong. However, if you approach them in the right way, you can make sure you get them in a safe and healthy way. These are the things you should be doing.

Do Your Research

If you’re thinking about getting any kind of modification, the first thing you should do is do a little research. You might think it looks good, but it’s essential that you know exactly what it entails and other important information. How is the modification carried out and how do you make sure it’s done safely? How much will it hurt? Is it permanent or reversible? What do you have to do to care for it and what happens if you don’t? These are some of the questions you should be asking before you decide if a body modification is right for you.

Image from Pixabay – CC0 Licence

Use Reputable Shops Only

When you’ve decided that you want a body modification, the next step is to find the right person to do it for you. It’s vital that you go to the right place and have someone who is licensed and qualified carry it out. You should check that the place you choose has the right licence and that it has a good hygiene rating. You want to know that they carry out good industry practice, such as using clean needles for piercings and tattoos. Check reviews to help you find trustworthy places too.

Practice Good Aftercare

After you have had a body modification done, you need to look after it properly until it heals and afterwards too. You can get any products that you might need for aftercare for your piercing shop or tattoo studio. It can be useful to have antiseptic ointments or moisturisers to help the healing process. Ask the staff at your chosen shop or studio to recommend products to use. They should give you aftercare instructions to follow so that you know how to care for your new body modification and what it should look and feel like as it heals.

Look Out for Any Problems

Be sure to keep an eye out for any issues when body modifications are healing. Even after they have healed, you could still find that there are issues that arise. Watch out for things like redness, soreness, itching, puss, and other indications of infection. If you’re not sure whether you should worry, it’s always best to get it checked out by a doctor or nurse to see if anything is wrong and get the right advice.

Body modifications can be done safely but you need to be careful. Don’t rush into anything and take good care of anything you have done.