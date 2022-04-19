Local Irish businesses can save you money on printer cartridges!

19 April 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

If you have a printer at home, you’ll be familiar with the inconvenience of running out of ink when you need it most. Whilst having a home printer saves you a lengthy trip to the internet cafe or from having to use the office printer; ink can be expensive. And let’s face it, it doesn’t seem to last very long.

What if you could get more ink for your money and have it delivered to you the next day? Enter 123ink.ie, a local printer consumable brand that wants to save you money and time when it comes to ordering your printer ink cartridges.

Find the right ink cartridge for your printer

Their website is simple to use, with an easy search function. All you have to do is find your printer model number and type it into the search bar. You’ll then have all suitable ink cartridges for your printer at your fingertips. You can easily see which ones are in stock and compare original and compatible ink cartridges.

With the OEM cartridges from popular brands such as HP, Canon, Epson and more, you know you’re getting the lowest price on the market thanks to their lowest price guarantee.

The best value on compatible ink cartridges

Not only that, but you can opt for their quality compatible cartridges, which have been tested in their quality control department. Save you up to 70% on your printing costs. 123ink compatible printer cartridges have a lower cost-per-print and come with a lifetime guarantee. Thanks to their extensive range of stock, you’re sure to find the cartridge you need, at the best price.

If we look at two extremely popular ink cartridges below, the HP 304 and the Canon PG-545, you can easily see the difference in the quantity of ink you will receive by choosing 123ink own-brand printer cartridges. This means you won’t need to replace your cartridges as often when you’re busy printing your essential paperwork, travel documents, work projects or homework.

How much more ink is in a 123ink own-brand HP 304 black ink cartridge?

The HP 304XL black ink (original) has 5.5ml of ink

The HP 304XL black ink (123ink version) has 17ml of ink

That’s 11.5ml more ink at a cheaper price point. Save 71%!

How much more ink is in a 123ink own-brand Canon PG-545 black ink cartridge?

Canon PG-545 black ink cartridge (original Canon) has 8ml of ink

Canon PG-545 black ink cartridge (123ink version) has 17ml of ink

That’s 9ml more ink, saving you 49%

As you can see, there are great savings to be had on quality compatible ink cartridges. Make the most of your home printer with these high capacity cartridges. Print documents, photos, cards, flyers, pamphlets and more without running out of ink quickly.