500 teachers to debate future of education, teaching at ASTI conference in Cork

18 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

500 second-level teachers from all over the country will discuss the future of the teaching profession, curriculum change, and health and safety issues for students and teachers at the 2022 ASTI Annual Convention from April 19th to 21st.

The event will take place in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork. ASTI Annual Convention 2022 will be addressed by ASTI President Eamon Dennehy, Minister for Education Norma Foley and guest speaker Dr John Cunningham from NUI Galway.

2022 marks the 100th ASTI Annual Convention.

Teachers’ pay, their terms and conditions, and the need to ensure teaching is an attractive career option for young people will dominate the first day of ASTI Annual Convention.

Despite the extraordinary efforts of schools and teachers throughout the pandemic, entry into teaching remains an expensive and demoralizing experience for new entrants due to the requirement to complete a two-year Master’s programme, unequal pay scales and precarious employment contracts.

The ASTI Convention will also discuss curriculum change at second-level and will emphasise the need for research, consultation with teachers, and capacity building in schools.

A number of motions relating to students’ and teachers’ health and safety will be debated during the three days.