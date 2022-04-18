Amazing line up for INDIE22

18 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Some of the best Irish music is set to play this summer’s festival in Mitchelstown on the Bank Holiday Weekend of July 29-31.

Joining headliners Fat Boy Slim, Rudimental and Bastille, INDIE22 today announces the latest additions to this summer’s fantastic line-up: Aby Coulibaly, Ailsha, Efé, James Or, Jerry Fish, Kehli, Lavengo, Lorraine Nash, Moncrieff, Pastiche, Shiv, Sophie Doyle Ryder, The Blizzards, and Tolu Makay. Also added to INDIE’s new Dance Arena are Belters Only, Fergal Darcy and rising Cork drill artist, JRilla.

Legendary UK DJ, Fat Boy Slim, will play INDIE for the first time while award-winning Drum & Bass act Rudimental will play their first-ever show in Cork at the festival. Bastille have already established themselves as firm live favourites at INDIE, having delivered memorable performances in 2013 and 2019.

This summer’s festival features a fantastic Irish card that includes The Scratch, Lyra, Pa Sheehy, Le Boom, Erica Cody, Wild Youth and more; while international acts such as Becky Hill and Iceland’s Dadi Freyr will make their INDIE debuts.

“INDIE’s reputation as one of Ireland’s leading music festivals continues to grow year on year, attracting music fans from throughout Ireland and beyond. We are delighted to be returning to Mitchelstown this coming July with the IMRO Stage, which will showcase some of the finest musicians from Ireland,” said Keith Johnson, Director of Marketing & Membership IMRO.

Legendary Irish DJ, Jenny Greene of 2FM is already announced as the main headliner for the new Dance Arena and she will be joined by Tracy Clifford, Stevie G and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats over the weekend as well as new additions like Declan McKenna and 49th & Main.

INDIE began life in 2006 around Mitchelstown’s venues and Market Square, and its move to a new site on the outskirts of town in 2010 put INDIE on the international festival map – attracting artists such as Manic Street Preachers, Public Enemy, Biffy Clyro, Lewis Capaldi, Bastille, Basement Jaxx, De La Soul, Tom Odell, Editors, The Dandy Warhols, to play alongside some of Ireland’s finest live acts including The Coronas, Hozier, Kodaline and Lyra.

INDIE is a Strictly Over 18’s event