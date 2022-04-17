WestCork – Support group for parents who have lost a child

17 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Spring has sprung and with it brings longer evenings and brighter days. Anam Cara, a national organisation supporting bereaved parents, want to reach out to parents who find this time of year difficult in their grieving process.

Each holiday break can bring sadness for many, as they are thrown out of routine and have time to “think”. But bereaved parents are not alone, there is support available, all free of charge. Every month, Anam Cara holds 13 face to face support meetings nationwide, along with Bereavement Information evenings. They have released a series of podcasts called “Conversation in Grief” and these 30 minutes podcasts offer hope, support and real life stories of those that have lost a child. The 8 leaflets information pack provided by Anam Cara was written by bereaved parents for bereaved parents and gives practical advice to those who need it.

On Tuesday 19th April, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in The Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon @ 7:15pm. All bereaved parents are welcome, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.

Registration is not required to attend the meeting on Tuesday 19th April, just turn up. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the West Cork area and surrounds to attend.

For further information on this event and all other supports Anam Cara offer, their information line is 085 2888 888 or by email info@anamcara.ie