West Cork Workshop Teaches Businesseswomen How to Save Time and Money by Being their Own Graphic Designer

16 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In the digital age, it’s more important than ever to design visually compelling marketing images that capture short attention spans. To help businesswomen save time and money with this important skill, Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC) is hosting a “Be Your Own Best Graphic Designer: Canva Workshop” on Wednesday 4th May at 7:30 p.m.

“Whether you’re part of a corporate marketing team or an entrepreneur, it’s so important to know how to do your own basic graphic design,” said NIWC President Marie Wiseman, owner of Wiser Marketing. “Even if you have a trusted graphic designer on your team, sometimes you have to make a big change at the last minute to meet a deadline so it’s important to at least know the essentials.”

If you can’t afford a graphic designer yet, Canva can be a useful tool for creating everything from a social media graphic and an event invitation to a logo, business card or presentation. Canva is used by many professionals as it’s considered one of the more user-friendly design platforms and is easily accessible by phone or desktop.

Everyone is invited to join this fun and educational online workshop, where NIWC will give you the key tips and tricks to become your own best graphic designer. This workshop will feature 3 key speakers, who will give a short presentation on how they use Canva.com in their every day (professional and personal) lives.

The workshop, which is free to NIWC members and €15 for non-members, will be hosted by:

· Jeanne Sullivan Billeci, Life Coach, Author, Marketing Communications Expert

· Sharon Huggard, Founder, The Style Coach

· Mailo Power, Managing Director, Monkey Reusable Products

Learn more and sign up on Eventbrite.