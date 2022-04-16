Bobby Kerr confirmed as MC for next week’s CBA President’s Dinner & Awards

16 April 2022

By Tom Collins

20,000 public votes for finalists of the CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards

Broadcast legend and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr has been confirmed as the MC for the Cork Business Association’s 65th annual President’s Dinner & Awards ceremony next week.

The prestigious event, which takes place at the newly renovated Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel on Saturday 23rd April, is always a highlight for local businesses and foodies. It’s the ‘Cork dinner party you can’t miss’ because of its renowned emphasis on showcasing the best local produce that can be found in Cork. Each year Cork’s top hotel chefs collaborate with award winning local producers to create a ‘Taste of Cork’ menu, in collaboration with CBA Director Claire Nash and the chosen venue. The executive head chefs chosen for this year’s event are Shane O’Brien, Hayfield Manor, Chris O’Sullivan, Cork International Hotel, Stuart Dardis, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Kevin Brady, Trident Hotel Kinsale, Meeran Manzor, The Blue Haven Kinsale and Aidan O’Driscoll, Cork’s Vienna Woods.

The CBA President’s Dinner, which is almost sold out, will help raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. Guests will also hear from the CBA’s newly elected President Kevin Herlihy from Herlihy Centra Group on his plans for the city, and there will be a host of entertainment on the evening.

A highlight of the event each year is the announcement of the winners of the CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards. An incredible 20,000 public votes were cast for the finalists over the past month and the independent judging panel are deliberating the final decision. Judges include Cork’s Lord Mayor Cllr. Colm Kelleher, Moira Grassick from Peninsula Ireland, Mark Deveraux from JCD Group, Niamh Skally from Centra, Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork, Kevin Herlihy, CBA President, and Alan Healy from the Irish Examiner. The Awards, which are run in partnership with sponsors JCD, Centra and Peninsula and media partner The Irish Examiner, recognising the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across varied sectors of business in Cork City.

Tickets to the dinner cost €150. The event is the main annual fundraiser for the Cork Business Association, which is a not-for-profit organisation, and proceeds will also go to the President’s chosen charity partner, the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal. To purchase or for more information, see CBAAwards.ie.

The finalists are:

Sustainable Business Innovation

The Kingsley Hotel Cork Migrant Centre, Nano Nagle Place Salvagem

Best New Business Sponsored By Cork City LEO

Moody Café Vin Flowers by To Have and To Hold Glass House Montenotte

Best Cork Family Business Sponsored by AIB

O’Connor Bros. Funeral Home North Gate Bridge Garry McCarthy Trophies Cork English College

Best Cork Hotel Sponsored by IHF Cork Branch

Maldron Hotel South Mall The Metropole Hotel The Imperial Hotel

Best Cork Restaurant Sponsored by The English Market

Tequila Jacks Oak Fire Pizza Rare 1784 @ The Blue Haven, Kinsale

Best Cork Café Sponsored by The English Market

Dulce Bun House 5 Points Café Vikki’s Kitchen & Garden, Sunday’s Well

Best VFI Pub Sponsored by VFI

Conway’s Yard Barry’s of Douglas Dwyers of Cork

Best Cork Retail Business Sponsored by Cork City Council

Pinocchio’s The Roughty Foodie Sheena’s Boutique

Best Tourism Arts Events Sponsored by Ireland’s Ancient East

Sample-Studios CADA Cool Running Events

Best Professional Services Business Sponsored by B2B Signs & B2B Print

Eventi Management ERA Downey McCarthy Foley’s Plumbing Ltd

Best in Digital Business Sponsored by Cork Airport