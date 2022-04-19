CORK CRIME: Revenue seize 25,000 cigarettes at the Port of Cork

19 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Over last weekend, Revenue officers seized approximately 25,000 cigarettes at the Port of Cork. The seized cigarettes, which included brands such as ‘L&M’ and ‘Marlboro’, have a combined retail value of almost €18,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €14,000.

Approximately 17,000 cigarettes were seized during a search of a container vessel in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. The vessel, registered in Singapore, had arrived from Costa Rica.

In a separate operation, approximately 8,000 cigarettes were seized during a search of a merchant vessel in Tivoli, Cork. The vessel, registered in Denmark, had arrived from the United Kingdom.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.