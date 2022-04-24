Kinsale Food Tours travel to Copenhagen to attract Nordic tourists to Cork

24 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Business News

Cork was promoted to more than 50 top tour operators and travel agents from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland – at Tourism Ireland’s 2022 Nordic trade workshop, which took place this week in Copenhagen.

Twenty-five (25) tourism companies from Ireland – including Kinsale Food Tours – took part in the workshop, meeting and doing business with the Nordic travel professionals, to encourage them to extend their Ireland offering, or to include Ireland for the first time, in their brochures and programmes. The key message was that Ireland is open for business again and we cannot wait to welcome back Nordic visitors.

Emer Mac Diarmada, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region, said:

“We’re really pleased that so many key Nordic travel professionals have taken the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland in Copenhagen this week. As overseas tourism restarts and the participating Nordic tour operators prepare to sign contracts for 2022 and beyond, we very much welcome the business and networking opportunities our workshop presented. Our aim is to increase awareness of Ireland among these influential Nordic travel professionals and to help Ireland and our tourism partners secure a greater share of their business.”

Tourism Ireland is rolling out its Green Button campaign in the Nordics right now – urging Nordic travellers to ‘press the Green Button’ and book their trip to Ireland this year.