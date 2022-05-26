€600,000 for North Cork roads

26 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has awarded the contract for the North Cork Road Recycling Contract 2022 to Thomas Murphy & Sons Machinery Ltd.

Suitable for rural roads, road recycling mixes material from the existing road pavement with bitumen and emulsion for the new surface leading to a reduction in emissions, a reduction on haulage of materials and a conservation of resources, providing substantial environmental benefits.

The contract, valued at €600,000, covers approximately 8km of road improvement works in rural roads at four North Cork sites, including Newmarket, Kiskeam, Boherbue, and Meelin. The scope of works includes road recycling, resurfacing and road markings.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan welcomed the announcement saying,

“In managing the county’s road network, Cork County Council’s role in rural parts of the county is vital, connecting communities with jobs and amenities. I’m very proud to see the Council availing of environmentally sound options in delivering safe and sustainable solutions to the roads of North Cork.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said,