Apprentice from Ovens, Co Cork wins ESB Networks Apprentice Network Technician of the Year 2022

2 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

ESB Networks is delighted to announce that Tomás Crowley (Ovens, Co Cork) is our Apprentice Network Technician of the Year 2022

Tomás was awarded the Shane Conlon Perpetual Award by Nicholas Tarrant, Managing Director of ESB Networks, following a high-pressure competition at ESB Networks’ Training Centre in Portlaoise on Thursday, 26th May.

As ESB Networks continues to deliver sustainable and reliable networks for Ireland, technical skills such as those assessed in the competition are critical. We commend the other finalists, Nicole O’Flaherty (Co Meath), Cathal Ryan (Co Waterford), and Colm O’Donnell (Co Galway) for their exceptional skill levels.

The ESB Networks Apprenticeship Programme connects our apprentices to a career with a difference. We congratulate Tomás, and those who supported and helped him to date in his career, on achieving this award.