Cork Airport Set to Welcome Over 50,000 Passengers This June Bank Holiday Weekend

2 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Ryanair to commence three new routes this week following the addition of a third based aircraft at Ireland’s 2nd-busiest international airport.

Summer 2022 is well and truly off to a flying start as Cork Airport is set to welcome over 50,000 passengers over the course of the June Bank Holiday Weekend. The busiest day of the Bank Holiday weekend will be Sunday, June 5. This weekend’s passenger figures indicate a recovery of 90% on the same period in 2019 when Cork Airport welcomed 55,000 passengers over June Bank Holiday weekend.

This week, Ryanair will commence three new routes to Alghero (Sardinia), Valencia and Pisa. The airline will also base a third aircraft at Cork Airport from this week on, which is a strong endorsement by the low-cost carrier to continued operations at Ireland’s second busiest airport.

A total of eight airlines are now operating scheduled services from Cork Airport – Ryanair, Aer Lingus, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, Vueling, Lufthansa, Swiss (operated by Edelweiss) and TUI. In May, Aer Lingus recommenced their service to Dubrovnik, Croatia and will operate seven routes from Cork over the course of the summer season – including the popular sun destinations of Faro, Malaga, Lanzarote and Palma de Mallorca.

Commenting, Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said:

“50,000 passengers travelling through Cork Airport over the June Bank Holiday weekend represents a significant increase in passenger traffic and a 90% recovery on 2019. All 40+ summer routes are now operational, and we welcome the addition of three new Ryanair routes this week.”

With over 40 routes on offer this summer, Cork Airport provides a smooth, safe and friendly start to a summer holiday. Passengers are advised to allow plenty of time for a pleasant airport experience. It is strongly advised that passengers arrive between 90 and 120 minutes before their flight is due to board and to allow additional time for check-in/bag-drop at the airport. For further information including the best deals on car parking and helpful tips on how to prepare for airport security, passengers are encouraged to visit our website corkairport.com