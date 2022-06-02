LISTEN: Free Public Transport in Ireland could mirror German success

2 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry this morning said that free public transport is an idea whose time has come and urged far more radical measures than the 20% fare cut introduced by the Government.

His comments came as 7 million people in Germany have already purchased their country’s new €9 monthly public transport travel ticket.

The €9 ticket will apply for the months of June, July and August and can be used on all local and regional buses, subways and trains (but not high speed trains).

Deputy Barry said: “We are dealing with a climate emergency and an emergency is not the time for half measures. What is happening in Germany shows that the general public will respond strongly to bold measures. The bold measure that should be introduced in this country is to make public transport free.”

It is estimated that the cost of making public transport free and buying 500 battery electric buses would be €1 billion.