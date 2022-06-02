Father’s Day at Cork’s Marina Market

2 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Dad Rocks Family Fun Day celebrating Dads and Father Figures Everywhere is heading to the Marina Market this Father’s Day June 19th

The inaugural Dad Rocks Family Fun Day comes to the Marina Market this Father’s Day, Sunday 19th June, presented by Eventi Management and funded by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme Phase III and supported by Cork City Council’s Sports and Sustainability Section. The Dad Rocks Family Fun Day is a day celebrating all things father figures on Father’s Day – rock and funk sounds, dad jokes, air guitars and more to beat the band! Here’s to the Dads!

Director of Eventi Management, Sinéad Dunphy said, “Dad Rocks is a true celebration of dads and father figures everywhere and promises entertainment and fun for all the family. We invite everyone to bring their dads, moms, granddads, grandmas, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and any other father figure in their life to come and enjoy their dedicated day with music, food and fun. We have a jam packed schedule for the day so there really is something for every kind of dad!”

The day of dad fun includes a raucous line-up of DJ Ian Richards, King K, One Horse Pony, Quangodelic, Harvey K and the Wrecking Crew, playing all your favourite classic on our outdoor music stage. The day will be filled with fun antics including Best Dad Jokes Competition hosted by the hilariously pompous dad of the year (!!) Reggie from the Blackrock Road, an Air Guitar Competition and a DIY Dad Obstacle Course that will put dad skills to the ultimate test in a race against the clock!

Reggie, from the Blackrock Road and a dad himself, noted, “I’m no stranger to Dad humour. My own father pretended that we were moving to Ballinlough once, he thought it was hilarious. The prize will go to whoever can give me a belly laugh and 200 quid in used fivers. See you in Marina Market!”

You can prep your best joke on air with REDFM’s Philip Burke in the run up to the big day on June 19th.

With many more surprises in store, grab all the dads in your life for fatherly frolics through the Marina Market this Father’s Day! Dad Rocks runs from 1pm – 8pm and entry is completely free!

Dad Rocks is an original event produced by Eventi Management and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media by way of the Local Live Performance Scheme Phase III. REDFM are official media partners with a dad joke competitions on air with the Philip Burke show every day from the week of the 13th, and prizes in the form of Marina Market food vouchers will be given. Marina Market are the official venue partners of the event.