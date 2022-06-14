Cope Foundation seeking staff for #WestCork #Jobs

14 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Where: Cope Foundation Day Centre in Clonakilty

When: Wednesday, June 15th from 4pm to 8pm

One of the largest disability organisations in Ireland is to hold a Recruitment Open Evening in West Cork this month. Cope Foundation has launched a recruitment drive to fill a variety of roles across a range of locations in the region.

The event at the Cope Foundation Day Centre in Clonakilty will take place on Wednesday, June 15th from 4pm to 8pm. People are invited to meet with some of Cope Foundation’s team to discuss potential career opportunities within the organisation. The non-profit organisation employs staff in sectors such as nursing, multi-disciplinary services, care assistants, clerical and more.

The Cork-based charity works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism; working in partnership with them, their families and local communities to provide a broad range of person-centred services and supports. It currently supports over 2,800 people of every ability to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’.

Áine O’Callaghan, Head of the Human Resources Department said: “We have a growing network of more than 70 locations across Cork city and county. That includes homes, day services and community hubs in places like Macroom, Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen. We’re looking for open minded people who want to support people with an intellectual disability and/or autism achieve independence and to help them to live the lives of their choosing. There was huge interest in a similar event that we held in Cork city in April and we’re excited to meet and talk to even more people about the work of Cope Foundation.”

Cope Foundation is a section 38 organisation funded by the HSE. It offers permanent and temporary roles with full-time, part-time, job sharing and flexible options available. Some of the benefits of working with the organisation include membership of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme; paid maternity/paternity leave and sick leave paid in line with the public sector sick pay scheme.

Daragh Forde, a job coach with Ability@Work, has worked with Cope Foundation for 20 years. She says, “I started as a care assistant in residential services before taking up the role with Ability@Work four years ago. I help to support people to find paid employment, empowering them to become valued members of their community. There are loads of reasons to work for Cope Foundation, it is incredibly rewarding and there are a huge variety of career opportunities. There are many examples of people who began as care assistants and are now in management positions.”