Ryanair announce 2 new routes at Cork Airport

13 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

“The people of Cork and Munster have asked for a direct route to Rome for years”

Ryanair has announced two new winter services from Cork Airport to Rome Leonardo da Vinci (Fiumicino) Airport (located 32 minutes drive West of Rome) and Newcastle International Airport. Both new services will commence in October 2022 and will operate twice weekly for the duration of the winter. Bookings for the service to Newcastle are currently on sale on ryanair.com with the service to Rome (Fiumicino) going on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14.

The introduction of a direct service from Cork to Rome will come as very welcome news to our loyal and valued passengers. This winter passengers from across Cork and the wider Munster region will have even more choice of destinations, particularly for those seeking a weekend getaway or a city break. Commenting on the announcement of the two new routes, Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said:

“I am delighted to share positive news with today’s announcement by Ryanair of significant expansion at Cork Airport for the upcoming winter season. With the much-sought connection to Rome (Fiumicino) finally secured, and the addition of Newcastle, this will bring the total number of Ryanair routes available from Cork Airport in 2022 to 27, our largest choice of Ryanair routes ever. The people of Cork and Munster have asked for a direct route to Rome for years and we hope this exciting new route to Europe’s third-largest capital city will prove popular with both Irish outbound and Italian inbound visitors alike. The welcome addition of Newcastle will cater to both Irish and UK visitors, but also for those travelling to Premier League games in the 2022/2023 season.”

In welcoming the addition of the two new routes, Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said:

“This is amazing news from Ryanair. Rome has very much been a missing piece of our route network for a number of years. I am delighted that Ryanair will offer connectivity to one of Europe’s largest and most-visited capital cities. With the announcement of a service to Newcastle, we have further enhanced our connectivity to the UK market – in this instance with Newcastle and the north-east region, which is a popular destination for weekend and city breaks.”

Commenting on the addition of the two new routes, Director of Digital & Marketing at Ryanair, Dara Brady said: