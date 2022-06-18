Anam Cara to June meeting in Bandon for West Cork parents

18 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Every town across the country becomes a little quieter over the summer months as the school traffic disappears and people head for the coast or further afield on holidays. But for many, time stands still. It should have been the time their child graduated from primary to secondary school. It should have been the start of the Junior Cert. It should have been the finishing of their school years as college beckons. There are many, many milestones that are remembered by bereaved parents and many of these happen over the summer months.

Anam Cara works across the country to ensure no bereaved parent is left isolated in their grief, without access to support services. Throughout the summer months, bereaved parents can link in with the service but also avail of their online services. Their podcast series “Conversations in Grief” is available on all podcast platforms and gives an insight into those who have faced the death of a child but offers hope. The organisations 8 leaflet Information Pack can be a good reference piece for many, with leaflets including “A Dad’s Grief”, “Self-care, how it can help”, “Guidelines for employers of bereaved parents” to name but a few. All of this information and more can be found on the Anam Cara website, www.anamcara.ie.

In June, Anam Cara will hold their Face-to-Face meeting in The Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon on Tuesday 21st June @ 7:15pm. All bereaved parents are welcome to this free event, regardless of the circumstances of death or the age of the child.

Registration is not required to attend the meeting on Tuesday 21st June, just turn up. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the West Cork area and surrounds to attend.

For further information on this event and all other supports Anam Cara offer, their information line is 085 2888 888 or by email info@anamcara.ie