Ryanair celebrate 35 years of operations at Cork Airport

22 June 2022, Wednesday

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

It all began with a service linking Cork Airport with London-Luton

Ryanair is today celebrating 35 years of operations at Cork Airport. In June 1987, the newly established Irish airline commenced operations at Cork with a service to London-Luton. Since then, Ryanair has grown to become one of the world’s largest airlines and is currently the largest operator at Cork Airport. This year, Ryanair will operate 27 routes to destinations across the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Poland.

Along with the recent announcement of new, twice weekly winter services to Rome-Fiumicino and Newcastle, Ryanair will extend six summer routes into the winter – Faro (four times weekly); Milan Bergamo (twice weekly); Bordeaux (twice weekly), Venice (twice weekly), Pisa (twice weekly) and Valencia (twice weekly). In total, Ryanair will operate 22 routes from Cork Airport this winter.

To celebrate 35 years of operations at Cork Airport, Ryanair has launched a seat sale for a limited time only (until this Friday), with fares from €21.99 for travel from October 2022 through to March 2023. Customers are encouraged to visit ryanair.com for the best value fares.

In congratulating Ryanair on the significant milestone, Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said: “We’re particularly delighted to celebrate 35 years of Ryanair operations at Cork Airport. With 27 scheduled services this year, 2022 has really shown the growth trajectory that Ryanair are on in Cork and across their route network. We’re delighted with the winter schedule announced today which will see the extension of a number of summer routes into the winter but in particular, the addition of Rome and Newcastle.”

Speaking at the celebration of 35 years of operations at Cork Airport, Head of Communication at Ryanair, Jade Kirwan said: “Ryanair is delighted to mark the milestone of 35 years of operations from Cork Airport since the first flight to London Luton in 1987, providing an abundance of choice for our Cork customers. This summer we will operate over 240 weekly flights across 25 routes, including exciting destinations such as Alghero, Barcelona, and Venice, and look forward to the upcoming Winter schedule with new routes to Newcastle and Rome. To once again support Ireland’s tourism traffic and celebrate today’s milestone, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just €21.99 for travel from October ’22 until January ’23, which must be booked by the 24th of June 2022. To avail of these fantastic low fares, which will be snapped up quickly, customers must log on to at www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”