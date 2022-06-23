23 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan is asking people to “be sound” and leave no trace when enjoying the outdoors this summer. Cork County Council has launched an anti-litter campaign to encourage people to dispose of their rubbish responsibly and help keep Cork County clean.

It’s the second year of the campaign which sees signs featuring unique ‘Corkisms’ erected at outdoor amenities including beaches, coastlines, parks, playgrounds and shared recreational areas. The fun and friendly signs remind visitors to be proud, be sound and behave by keeping Cork clean.

Mayor Coughlan said, “We want everyone to enjoy all that County Cork has to offer this summer. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a local, a tourist, on a day trip or just visiting the beach with some friends, ‘This Place is For You’. You can still have fun even when you’re acting responsibly. We’re just asking people to be proud, be sound and help keep County Cork clean. The message is simply to find a bin or bring your litter home with you and leave no trace on your travels.”

As part of a pilot initiative, four new smart bins have also been installed along Cobh Promenade. Supported by the 2022 Anti-Dumping Initiative, the solar powered bins can hold eight times more rubbish than traditional street bins and are equipped with sensors to let the Council know when they are full.

A sure signal of Summer is the welcome return of Cork County Council’s Beach Lifeguard Service to the county’s coastlines. A team of 39 lifeguards will be on duty to monitor the safety of swimmers on 12 County Cork beaches. The service will be on duty weekends in June and full-time during July and August, as well as the first two weekends of September. Visitors will know that lifeguards are on duty when their red and yellow flags are flying on the beach and should always swim between the flags.

Speaking about the importance of the lifeguard service, Mayor Coughlan highlighted how, “Cork County accounts for 19% of the country’s entire coastline so we’re expecting another busy lifeguard season for 2022. We’re asking all beachgoers to treat our coastline with respect and remember water safety when enjoying Cork beaches this summer. I hope that the fun signs will also remind beachgoers to dispose of their litter responsibly to help keep our beautiful beaches and coastlines clean.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “We are very fortunate that Cork County is home to some of the most scenic countryside and idyllic coastline in the country. Council staff will be working hard throughout the summer to maintain our wonderful outdoor amenities, but we are asking all those who will visit this Summer to enjoy these spaces respectfully, to dispose of litter correctly or take it home if necessary. We must each play our part in keeping our county clean for everyone to enjoy.”