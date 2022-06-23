1980’s menu at Cork Restaurant includes prawn cocktail, knickerbocker glory and Cinzano

23 June 2022

By Tom Collins

The Quay Co-op has introduced a new specials menu at its ‘Upstairs’ restaurant to coincide with the iconic vegetarian hub’s 40th anniversary. The special’s menu has a 1980s theme and includes vegetarian and vegan versions of prawn cocktail, beef stroganoff and knickerbocker glory. Two courses are priced at €19.82.

Simon Tiptaft, General Manager of the Quay Co-op says, “At the Quay Co-op we’re looking towards the future but we also want to bring back some of the best things about the 1980s. We’ve introduced an 80s themed specials menu to coincide with the 40th anniversary celebrations. You can expect a retro vegetarian and vegan twist on some 80s ‘classics’ like ‘prawn’ cocktail’ stroganoff, knickerbocker glory and even the ultimate 80s statement drink, Cinzano, is making a comeback to cool at the co-op. We hope our customers will enjoy what will be a nostalgic culinary trip down memory lane for some, and a totally new experience for our younger followers.”

The Quay Co-op began as a community cooperative in 1982 before developing into a workers’ cooperative. Today, the Quay Co-op employs 50 people between its vegetarian deli, bakery, wholefoods store and restaurant on O’Sullivan’s Quay, its vegetarian food-production facility on Cove Street and satellite stores in Carrigaline and Ballincollig. It continues to be owned by its members.

Upstairs at the Co-op vegetarian restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday to Saturday from 12 noon. For more information visit www.quaycoop.com

