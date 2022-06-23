ALDI reopens Elysian store after refurb

23 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

ALDI unveils its newly renovated The Elysian “Project Fresh” store

ALDI’s Elysian, Cork City “Project Fresh” store has reopened its doors to customers today following an extensive renovation project worth almost €1M, which has seen the store interior completely refurbished.

Featuring the new layout, the Elysian store now offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings throughout the store and new product category signage that provides an effortless shopping experience. The customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The newly refurbished store has received a full makeover in line with ALDI’s award-winning Project Fresh design, which was recognised at the National Grocery Retail Awards when ALDI scooped the Discounter Store of the Year award for its Killaloe store, thanks in part to its superior quality of display across its fresh fruit and vegetable offering.

ALDI has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy. The retailer has achieved ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies. The renovated Elysian store has also received a CO2 upgrade, meaning there will be a more environmentally friendly refrigerant in store.

ALDI has pledged to invest €320M in Ireland over the next three years which will see ALDI open 30 new stores across the country, building on the €1.6B it has already invested in its store and distribution network. ALDI is also investing in a Deposit Return Scheme across its store network, with a trial launching earlier this year in the nearby Mitchelstown store and another trial set to roll out in Mallow this summer.

ALDI’s Elysian store is deeply rooted in the local community and participates in ALDI’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities on a daily basis. The store has donated over 289,000 meals to its charity partners to date. ALDI’s Elysian store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with Cork Simon Community, CUH Children’s Hospital Appeal and Midleton Meals on Wheels availing of the €500 bursary in recent years.

Operating 24 stores across County Cork, ALDI has become an established part of the Cork retail landscape, proving very popular with shoppers for bringing greater competition, choice, and value for money. ALDI employs over 1,000 permanent staff members in Cork, spending €29.6M on wages annually.

Speaking at the reopening, Karl Browning, The Elysian Store Manager said: “The Project Fresh revamp of our store is fantastic news for our local customers. The new spacious design makes for a very enjoyable shop and customers can easily find everything they need.”

“Our promise to our Cork city customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value. Our Inflation savings campaign continues, and the goal is to remind shoppers about the savings they can make by swapping their weekly shop to ALDI.”