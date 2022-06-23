Bonna – Locations for Bonfire night tonight in Cork – 23rd June

23 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

Bonfire Night, or Bonna Night as it is known in parts of Cork City, is celebrated on June 23rd. It involves many communities burning bonfires across the City on the night. The tradition is an old pagan Celtic celebration to honour the goddess Aine. As with many pagan traditions, the Catholic church worked with the event and linked it to the birth of Saint John the Baptist. According to the Church, John had baptised Jesus and so brought the world out of darkness – hence the bonfire element.

The official events this year will take place in the following parks:

Loughmahon Park, Mahon;

Clashduv Park, Togher;

Glenamoy Park, Mayfield;

Comeragh Park, The Glen;

Kilmore Road Park, Knocknaheeny;

Pophams Park, Farranree.

This year the City Council are branding it as “NonFire” night again. The rebranding began in 2007 in a move to make the night safer. Speaking earlier in the month at a launch in City Hall Lord Mayor, Cllr. Colm Kelleher spoke with the Gardaí, Cork City Fire Service, the HSE, Le Cheile School Completion Programme, Foróige, and community representatives from Churchfield and Mayfield and members of Cork City Council’s-Community, Culture & Placemaking Directorate.

The Lord Mayor noted that, “Now that we see life beginning to return to normal activities it is great to see the hunger for “NonFire” night events still alive across the communities with all organizing committees continuing their long-term commitment to delivering this fantastic family friendly event across 6 of our city’s parks and green spaces.”

This is a collaborative event organized by Cork City Council and run in partnership with over 50 community and statutory groups across the communities of Mayfield, The Glen, Mahon, Knocknaheeny, Farranree and Togher.

Since its inception in 2007 there has been a steady reduction in the number of problem fires throughout Cork. There has been a substantial reduction in anti-social behaviour on the night and this cooperative approach has strengthened community links, with over 10,000 people attending the events across our 6 parks. “NonFire” night events are community designed events with each park taking is own approach to the family friendly celebration.

Cork City Council and Cork City Fire Brigade urge members of the public in the coming weeks to please not give out rubbish or support illegal bonfires and instead attend one of the organized events across the cities parks and green spaces.