The Best Irish Bingo Guide

27 June 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Bingo is a fun and exciting game loved by many Irish players. In Ireland, it is legal to offer bingo games in a licenced charitable gambling event. As such, most operators use a charitable contribution option to establish bingo gambling halls. Irish players can therefore enjoy playing their favourite game in-person at bingo halls as well as online.

For players who enjoy bingo while on the move, there are several online casinos to choose from. These casinos offer different bingo variants, bonus offers, chat rooms and diverse payment methods. Find the best Ireland-friendly casinos on smartbingoguide.com. For that all-time favourite experience in bingo halls, here is a guide on the best places to play bingo.

Let’s Bingo Bar Dundalk

Open 7 nights a week, Let’s Bingo Bar is one of the most splendid bingo halls in Ireland. Located on Racecourse Rd, Dundalk, this hall offers locals and tourists the ideal location to play bingo on any day of the week. Here players have the option to play bingo the old-fashioned way or try out a range of electronic terminals. In addition, the bar boasts having payouts amounting to €20,000 a week and a 500 seating capacity.

When it comes to drinks, players can enjoy food and drinks at the Hot & Cold Food Café. There is also a list of freebies to enjoy such as free tea and coffee, free membership and occasion free treats.

Jack Pott’s Bingo

This 650-seat bingo hall is located in a landmark venue, The Star in Crumlin. The venue is open 7 days a week during the afternoon and evenings and offers free membership. Bingo lovers can get to enjoy paper bingo and also have a taste of electronic bingo.

Apart from bingo, the venue also boasts of hosting several new and old slots in their gaming room which is open for 7 days. While gaming, get to enjoy freshly prepared snacks, lunch and dinner from the café.

The George, Dublin

Bingo with Shirley Temple Bar is one of the longest-running bingo shows hosted in The George. The show combines bingo and a cabaret show. This event usually kicks off at 8.00 p.m. every Sunday and runs for two hours.

The George offers traditional bingo that is coupled with drinks, fantastic prizes and great company that sums up the whole show as a great party. For life-changing jackpot prizes be sure to try the Snowball round.

Caesar’s Palace, Galway

Located in Salthill, Galway, Caesar’s Palace is a 200-seat bingo hall that offers bingo and an array of other games. Bingo halls are open 7 nights a week from 7.00 p.m. and offer traditional and electronic bingo. There is free tea, coffee and biscuits to enjoy while watching sporting events on the big screen.

For that break from bingo, the Amusement Arcade is full of other options such as slots, roulette, and video poker. To keep the games fun, Caesar’s Palace offers promotions, daily draws, and spot prizes.

Forum Bingo, Waterford

For bingo lovers in Waterford, Forum Bingo is the place to be every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 9.45 p.m. and there is no need to book in advance. Players can play the traditional way using pen and paper or opt for handheld devices.

SunBeam Bingo

A modern custom-built bingo hall that offers a great night of bingo is what describes Sunbeam bingo. The club is open on Wednesdays and Sundays from 6:30 p.m. and closes at 10:00 p.m. but games commence at 8:00 p.m.

Amenities offered include free parking, electronic bingo on handheld devices plus a café that offers refreshments. Winnings include £1,000’s in cash plus other prizes. Additionally, the club a number of promotions regularly.

Galaxy Bingo, Belfast

Conveniently located in Cityside Shopping Centre, Galaxy Bingo is a bingo club that offers traditional bingo plus electronic terminals. The club is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekdays but extends up to 12 a.m. during weekends. There are several prizes and jackpots to be won plus several promotions that run regularly.

While bingo is the main focus, players can still have a dip at fruit machines located on the premises. Other facilities offered include a dinner and a fully stocked bar.

Apart from the mentioned bingo halls, other venues can be found in different counties across Ireland. Expect exceptional venues in Carlow, Clare, Cavan, Kerry, Derry, Galway, Laois, Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford. These have bingo halls or clubs that host bingo games on particular nights.