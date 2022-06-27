EAST CORK: Irish Water tackling leaks in Cobh

27 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing ageing water mains and providing new service connections for customers in Whitepoint Drive, Cobh to provide a more reliable water supply, improve water quality, and reduce high levels of leakage.

The project, which is due to commence this week, involves the replacement of water connections, typically made of iron or lead, that were installed in the front or back gardens of some older housing estates. Due to the age and deterioration of the pipework, it can be a significant source of leakage and cause a reduced level of service.

These networks are usually shared, running through a number of neighbouring properties making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Since all properties share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all properties usually resulting in low pressure.

The works in Whitepoint Drive, being carried out as part of the Leakage Reduction Programme, involves the decommissioning of ageing water mains and the delivery of approximately 625 meters of new water mains constructed along the public road.

Outlining the benefits the Service Replacement Project will bring, Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, explained: “Replacing these old and very problematic pipes in Whitepoint Drive will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community.

“In partnership with Ward & Burke and Cork County Council, we will be engaging with the residents and carry out a survey to establish the current status of each home’s water supply.

Steven added: “We aim to complete the works with as little disruption as possible. However, the works may involve some short-term water outages and our project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice before any planned water outages. Where watermains are being constructed, traffic management will be in place. Parking spaces may be temporarily closed in order to complete works. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.