Munster Technological University Awarded €3m to Provide over 1,000 Places Across a Range of Courses Developed to Address Industry Skills Needs

26 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Munster Technological University (MTU) has secured €3 million in funding to provide over 1,000 places under the Government’s Springboard+ and Human Capital Initiatives for the academic year 2022/2023. In total, MTU is offering 34 Springboard+ courses as part of its suite of part-time offerings.

These funded places are spread across a broad range of disciplines including Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, Data Science and Analytics, Culinary Arts and Culinary Skills, Pharmacy Management and Circular Economy, as well as Sustainable Agriculture, Automation & Control, Supply Chain Management, Manufacturing Practices & Systems, Information Design & Development, Building Information Modelling (BIM) with Revit, Leadership and Transformational Change, Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace and Automotive Operations. MTU worked closely with the South West Regional Skills Forum in developing and prioritising its Springboard+ offerings in line with the needs of industry and business in the region.

Michael Loftus, Vice President for External Affairs at MTU said “MTU is fully committed to the development of graduates who have the skills, positive attitude and overall ability required by industry. While this focus has always been centrally important to our work, it is now more vital than ever that we work to support industry at a time of unprecedented challenge associated with geopolitical events and the aftermath of COVID-19. This funding will enable us to reskill and upskill those seeking employment, as well as those who are currently in employment, at their time of greatest need. MTU is committed to industry engagement and our partnerships with enterprises and representative groups, such as the South-West Regional Skills Forum, ensure that our courses are current and relevant. The work-based learning approach which has been designed into these courses will maximise the employability of the graduates.”

Dr Brendan O’Donnell, Vice President for Academic Affairs at MTU, said: “The Springboard+ initiative is the cornerstone of the lifelong learning offering at MTU. These courses are unique in that they offer both an opportunity to re-skill and/or up-skill, leading to qualifications that are in demand by employers. We work very closely with industry to understand their skills needs and how sectors are future-proofing the skills of people already in employment, particularly in roles that may be impacted by digitalisation. Our Springboard + offerings are direct responses to these collaborative partnerships. Our range of applied and blended programmes offer students flexibility around how they engage with the programme, which is invaluable when balancing study with a busy work schedule”.

Springboard+ courses are free for people who are unemployed, those who were previously self-employed and returners to the workforce. Courses at NFQ Level 6 are also free for those in employment. For employed participants on courses NFQ level 7 – 9, 90% of the course fee is government-funded, with participants required to contribute just the balancing 10%.

Staff will be available over the coming weeks to advise potential students looking at a return to education. Further information on course availability, eligibility criteria and the application process is available by visiting www.springboardcourses.ie