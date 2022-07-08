Lynn Kirkham to exhibit at Blackwater Valley Arts Gallery

8 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

Renowned Artist and Sculptor Lynn Kirkham has announced details of her upcoming exhibition ‘Myself & Other Animals’ which is set to take place at The Blackwater Valley Makers Gallery in Fermoy from July 9th until August 31st.

The exhibition includes some unique animal inspired works with each piece carefully handmade from nature and then moulded to preserve the work and the detailing is truly remarkable and well worth a visit.

Suzanne O’Sullivan, Events Coordinator, Blackwater Valley Makers Gallery commented “We are delighted to have the opportunity to exhibit Lynn’s work here at Blackwater Valley Makers Gallery. There is huge interest and excitement in the local arts community to see Lynn’s latest work. The wider community of Fermoy and its hinterlands, many with just a passing interest in art, know Lynn’s work well and we are sure it will create a stir of attraction. If it inspires people to embrace their own creative side as a result, that would be a fantastic gift from Lynn to the area.”

Lynn Kirkham is a Master Basketmaker, Multi-Media Artist and Sculptor. Working mainly to commission, her Public Sculptures have become popular landmark pieces. No stranger to the area her work is very well known by the public locally and visitors alike. In fact, many of you will be familiar with her work ‘Bo Bainne’ in Fermoy which was commissioned by Teagasc for Moorepark Research Centre in 2015. Many families have enjoyed great excitement, as youngsters spotted ‘Bo Bainne’ in all its glory, as they made a pitstop for fuel or a bite to eat over the years. Needless to say, the five cow sculpture has most certainly startled many a tired driver too! So come along and support Lynn’s exhibition over the coming weeks, you won’t be disappointed.

Originally from Lancashire in the UK, for over 27 years Lynn Kirkham has resided at The Greenmantle in the Devil’s Bit mountains above Templemore, County Tipperary. At The Greenmantle, Lynn grows her own food and creative materials in a permaculture garden, tends to her many animals and enjoys a simple, peaceful, wholesome lifestyle.

The Greenmantle Experience offers visitors a range of options from workshops to retreats. Classes on basketry, garden structures, animal sculpture, mosaic and modelling are popular however, it is the Creative Residential Retreats and One-to-One Mentoring which is really capturing people’s attention of those who are longing for an escape from the madness of the world. Retreats are also proving popular with those who don’t want to engage with larger groups and single parents and their children.

Speaking of her life at The Greenmantle and what the experience offers, Lynn said “It is a quiet, scenic place with animals, nature and boundless creative inspiration. I completely appreciate why it is so very attractive to those who are looking for a place of serenity, whatever the reason, if it is an escape to nature, a desire to learn new skills or a dedicated break to give time and energy to a creative project you wish to realise this is the ideal destination for you.”

With prices from €30 per night who could say no to turning off their smartphone and breathing in some of that fresh air, eating organic food and engaging with some art or just taking it easy and sampling this simple and beautiful creative lifestyle.

To find out more about Lynn Kirkham’s work, classes, upcoming exhibitions and workshops or to book a Creative Retreat at Greenmantle visit www.lynnkirkham.net