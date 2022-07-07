Youghal Swim Fest will take place on Sunday 10th July #EastCork

7 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council, Cork Sports Partnership, Youghal Community Health Project, Aura Leisure Centre and South Coast Tri Club are delighted to support Swim Ireland to bring the inaugural Swim Fest Event to Youghal this July!

James Kirby, Cork Sport Partnership said ”We encourage everyone to come down to Youghal on 10th July and soak up the atmosphere whether you are taking part, cheering on the swimmers or just to grab a coffee and check out all the information stalls. It is sure to be a great day out!”

Neil Kennedy, Swim Ireland said “Swim Ireland are delighted to partner with Cork County Council, Cork Sports Partnership and the community of Youghal to deliver swimming for everyone at Youghal Swim Fest”

Helen Mulcahy, Cork County Council said ”Cork County Council are delighted to be part of this event. It is a fantastic initiative and one that will bring children, teenagers, adults of all abilities to Youghal to take part. It can only get better.”

Event Details

Date: Sun, 10th July

Location: Claycastle Beach, Youghal

Time: 10am-4pm

Challenge Events | 200m, 500m, 800m, 1000m

Beach Swim (1.9km | Half Ironman Distance)

Beach Swim (3.8km | Ironman Distance)

Swimkids Events

Swim Talks, Food, Coffee, Yoga, Walks

How to enter

Book now at https://www.swimireland.ie/open-water/open-water-events