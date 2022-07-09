Upgrade of Mallow to Mitchelstown Road

9 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dangerous stretch between N73 Clogher Cross and Waterdyke a step closer

Seán Sherlock TD (who is elected in Cork East – which includes part of North County Cork) has confirmed the contractor for the works on the N73 Clogher Cross to Waterdyke, on the Mallow to Mitchelstown Road.

“The contractor has been appointed by Cork County Council to carry out the upgrade of the road,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“It’s really significant that we’ve reached this point after a long campaign by many people. We now know that Sorenson has been appointed as the contractor to complete the stretch of road which is very dangerous. The stretch of road between Clogher cross and Waterdyke so this is a really significant day. We now know that Cork County Council are in talks with the contractor about a commencement date. So there is a budget there, the contractor has been appointed, the tender has been accepted.

“So we’re that bit closer now to getting the diggers and the shovels in the ground to make this road safe.”