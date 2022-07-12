The best Irish-themed casino games to play in 2022

12 July 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Whether a gambler is a novice or an expert at casino games, luck always comes to mind when we think about gambling and casinos. Of course, it would be impossible for you to visit an online casino without having a sense of luck.

Ireland is undoubtedly one thing that gamers worldwide will always connect with luck. Irish folklore has long been associated with mischief, chance, gambling, and luck, due to various cultural objects and themes to have been created.

Therefore, it has hardly shocking there are so many games to have been created with this particular theme. In fact, most of the well-known online casinos have video slot games with Irish themes given their huge popularity.

What are the top Irish online casino games that you really must play? We are aware that they might offer us good fortune and amazing bonuses. For those who do wish to find some of the best that is on offer, you can see all the bonus codes at GamblersPro.com.

Here is a list of a number of top options available to play in 2022:

Rainbow Riches

Perhaps one of the most popular and well-recognized Irish-themed slots to have ever been created and existed in slot game history, Rainbow Riches is as good to play in 2022 as it was when it was first released.

Players will immediately recognize it has taken inspiration from Irish themes as they will see a variety of stereotypical icons and objects throughout the game, from the symbols to the title’s visuals. It is also a straightforward game to play, with just five reels and three rows being utilized, as well as 20 paylines.

Throw in the various bonus features available, and you have an incredible game that is worth playing!

Leprechaun Frenzy

Leprechaun Frenzy is one of the top titles around and it consists of three reels and five lines. Dragon Gaming’s Leprechaun Frenzy offers a 94 percent return to the player (RTP). The Leprechaun Frenzy is a simple way for novice players to get started in the world of playing online slots.

One huge highlight of this Leprechaun based slot game is the plethora of bonus features available to players. Each winning spin adds a gold coin to the player’s pot. A bonus spins feature is activated after three consecutive wins. The following five winning spins will yield a reward five times as much throughout that period.

Lucky Banjo

Lucky Banjo is a video slot game that presents five reels and three rows with a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Players can simultaneously bet on a total of 30 paylines.

Players have many opportunities to win free spins in Lucky Banjo. You simply need two wild symbols on any spin to do this. The player will receive a total of eight free spins for doing so. Another aspect of Lucky Banjo is the bonus game. Those who receive three bonus symbols on a single spin enter the bonus game. You will have nine opportunities to choose from winning treasure chests.

Leprechaun Legends

One of the most recent video slot games with an Irish theme is Leprechaun Legends. The video slot machine game contains three rows and five reels, thus making it rather easy to play and understand.

Leprechaun Legends includes up to 50 paylines. A range of Free Spins and other bonuses can be earned in a variety of ways by players, therefore making this game rather appealing to those who like to be rewarded when they have the luck of the Irish on their side.

Final Thoughts

The Irish games are mostly humorous mash-ups of simple gameplays, fascinating theme selections, and a wealth of features supported by a fascinating backstory, making them popular among players of all kinds.

Naturally, there is a large collection of titles to choose from, though, which makes finding the best Irish-themed slots hard, but also rather rewarding at the same time.