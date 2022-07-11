Winner of KinShip EcoLab ‘Design and Build’ Competition

11 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Practicing biodiversity is a key objective of ‘KinShip’, a long term public art initiative supported by Cork City Council and local partners with Creative Climate Action funding from Creative Ireland. According to the UN, biodiversity remains the answer to several sustainable development challenges. “From nature-based solutions to climate, health issues, food and water security, and sustainable livelihoods, biodiversity is the foundation upon which we can build back better.” Tramore Valley Park has been the site of great environmental change. From 1964 to 2009, this site was used as a landfill for Cork city. The remediated landfill site opened as a public park in 2019 and now offers a biodiverse landscape with huge potential for nurturing and appreciation.

The overall aim of the KinShip art project is to develop a deeper sense of connection between the people of Cork and the ecology of the park.