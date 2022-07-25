Ballincollig Beekeepers sign contract to supply to supermarkets nationally

25 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lidl Ireland are delighted to announce a new deal worth more than €3 million with Cork-based award-winning beekeepers, Healy’s Honey. This new deal will continue to bring their deliciously sweet honey products to Lidl stores across the island of Ireland.

Healy’s Honey – based at Magin, south of Ballincollig town, Co Cork – founded by Patrick Healy over 40 years ago. Patrick Healy was a keen beekeeper who cultivated his hobby into a successful business. The company has since thrived and continues the long-standing traditions and values set by Patrick three generations ago, with excellence in quality remaining a primary focus.

Healy’s Honey works with fellow beekeepers worldwide to blend unique and distinctive honey that have won many Great Taste Awards. Some of these unique blends include orange blossom, eucalyptus, clover and acacia. At the heart of the business is the value placed on quality and ensuring customers can experience their award-winning range. Highgate Fayre Organic Honey, Raw Honeycomb, and Healy’s Honey Acacia Honey are just a few of the delicious products in Healy’s Honey’s growing range available in Lidl stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the contract extension, Con Healy, Director at Healy’s Honey stated that:

“Lidl has been a long-standing partner of ours since 2010 and the support we have received from their team over the years has provided us with a huge opportunity to place our products in the homes of Lidl customers across the country. We strive to provide the best quality produce we can offer to our customers and working with Lidl means we can continue to innovate and create new products for our loyal customers to enjoy.”

Following the success of Healy’s Honey with Lidl’s customers, the retailer confirmed the new deal worth more than €3 million. This new deal has had a significantly positive impact on their operations, with the beekeeper delivering premium products at market-leading value.

Commenting on the new deal Claire Mulrennan, Buyer with Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: