Local Cork EUROSPAR Supermarkets promote safefood initiative

25 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Three Cork EUROSPAR Supermarkets have teamed up with safefood this summer to encourage us all to take a moment to think about something we often take for granted – food safety – especially during the summer months when people are barbequing more regularly.

safefood is an all-island body whose role is to promote awareness and knowledge of food safety and nutrition on the island of Ireland and this summer they, along with Jones’ EUROSPAR Cobh, Drinagh Co-Op’s EUROSPAR Skibbereen and Day’s EUROSPAR Whitegate, want everyone to know how to check your meat is cooked properly.

Cooking meat properly kills the bacteria that cause food poisoning and EUROSPAR is helping spread this message by supporting safefood’s ‘Trust the Meat Thermometer’ campaign. As well as having renowned butchery/meat counters, Jones’ EUROSPAR Cobh, Drinagh Co-Op’s EUROSPAR Skibbereen and Day’s EUROSPAR Whitegate are also stocking a top-of-the-range Meat Thermometer for customers. Using a meat thermometer ensures you cook the safest and tastiest meat. To use, simply remove the meat from the heat, insert a clean meat thermometer into the thickest part of the meat and when the temperature reads 75°C, it’s done.

Barbeque meats that must always be cooked through to the centre include chicken, burgers, sausages and kebabs. If you are cooking steaks, these can be cooked to preference. If you do not have a meat thermometer, you should check that:

There’s no pink meat

The juices run clear

The meat is piping hot

“When cooking meat, it’s important to check that it is cooked thoroughly to protect yourself and others from potential food poisoning,” says Malachy Hanberry, EUROSPAR Managing Director. “We have a vibrant butchery/meat offering at EUROSPAR and as part of that we see creating awareness and highlighting the importance of food safety standards to our customers as a vital part of the service we provide the community.”

Food safety has a critical role in assuring that food stays safe at every stage of the food chain – from production to harvest, processing, storage, distribution, all the way to preparation and consumption, which EUROSPAR and safefood are keen to promote amongst the general public.

For more information, visit www.safefood.net/meat-thermometer-BBQ