SOCIAL PHOTOS: Titanic Bar and Grill, Cobh, #EastCork celebrates 10 years in business

25 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Titanic Bar and Grill have marked 10 years in business under its current ownership

Titanic Bar and Grill was opened in 2012 by brothers Alan and James Murphy. It was second creation of a Bar and Restaurant at Scott’s Building Cobh, the former White Star Line Ticket office from where 123 Passengers boarded the ill-fated Titanic back in 1912.

The previous (year 2000) Bar and Restaurant known as Titanic Queenstown was the brainchild of Vincent Keaney an Irish Lottery winner back in 2000 and was officially opened by Millvina Dean the youngest survivor of the Titanic disaster, all credit show go to Vincent for his Vision and Passion for creating such a venue in Cobh and for putting Cobh’s connection to Titanic firmly on the map. Unfortunately, Titanic Queenstown ran into difficulty in 2003 and closed. The Building lay empty, derelict and suffered a fire. Fortuantely, in 2011 works began on the Building and in July 2012 the Bar and Restaurant re-opened as Titanic Bar and grill. This was the same year of the Titanic 100 Commemoration- 100 years since the sinking of the Titanic Ocean Liner.

When opening Titanic Bar and Grill in 2012 Ireland was still coming out of one of the worst economic crashes in recent years, Banks were not lending to the Hospitality Sector but with a personal loan from their Mother and a shoestring budget the brothers managed to get the Bar and Restaurant off the ground and it has been supported by the people of Cobh and Tourists alike.