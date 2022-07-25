Dursey contract

25 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins has visited the Beara Peninsula in West Cork to see the start of construction works at the Dursey Island Cable Car. The system, which is Ireland’s only cable car, closed at the end of March following damage caused by Storm Barra combined with the metal towers reaching end of life.The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins has visited the Beara Peninsula in West Cork to see the start of construction works at the Dursey Island Cable Car. The system, which is Ireland’s only cable car, closed at the end of March following damage caused by Storm Barra combined with the metal towers reaching end of life.

The work will see the replacement of the towers and island anchor frame to facilitate the reopening of Dursey Island Cable Car. Construction on the €1.2 million project got underway on Monday, July 18th. The cable car is expected to return to operation in November of this year.

Mayor Collins welcomed the start of the works, saying “This is an important step in reopening the system which is vital to the island residents and businesses of the Beara Peninsula. Dursey Island Cable Car was officially opened on the 5th of December 1969 to provide access for islanders and visitors. It is truly unique in that it is the only cable car in Europe that crosses open seawater and is an attraction in itself. It is used by more than 20,000 people a year and this work will safeguard it for future generations.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “We engaged the services of Roughan & O’Donovan Consulting Engineers to redesign the structures in order to meet current International Standards. The construction works are being completed by TLI Group Ltd, experts in the construction of similar towers and tensioned cables. The works when complete will ensure the future proofing of the service for years to come.”

The contractor, TLI Group Ltd are based in Abbeydorney, Tralee with the steel manufactured by Irish Pioneer Works Ltd, Kinsale Road, Cork while the transport of materials to the island will be provided by a local marine contractor from Castletownbere.