Have your say on future constitutional change for Ireland

26 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has welcomed news that the Seanad Public Consultation Committee will look at the constitutional future of the island.

Speaking today, Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“I welcome that the Seanad Public Consultation Committee will undertake a series of hearings on the constitutional future of Ireland. This is a positive development at a time of growing conversations across all communities about how a new Ireland can come about.”

“This is an important opportunity for people in Cork to have their say on Irish unity.”

“Here in Cork South-Central, many conversations are happening everyday about the benefits constitutional change can bring for all our communities.”

“The appetite for change is clear and it is time for open dialogue about how constitutional change can create a better, fairer and more equal Ireland for us all to share.”

“This consultation brings these important issues into the heart of the Oireachtas and creates a crucial platform for discussion of pertinent issues such as the economy, environment, education, social issues and healthcare. We are also encouraging the broadest possible input from communities, including our unionist neighbours.”

“I would encourage any and all interested groups and individuals here in Cork South-Central to make submissions to the committee’s work. This is a crucial opportunity to make your voice heard about Ireland’s constitutional future.”